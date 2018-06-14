Lindener to serve 19 years for stabbing wife to death, injuring step-daughter

Clarence Carter who knifed his wife to death over two years ago was on Thursday jailed for 18 years after he pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter. He also confessed to wounding the woman’s daughter who was injured during his rampage.

The 56-year-old father of two admitted that he knifed his reputed wife Leolyn Sullivan over 20 times at the Phase 1B Wisroc, Linden home they shared.

High Court judge Sandil Kisson started at a base of 25 years but took off years for his guilty plea and other factors including good prison behaviour.

The judge would have sentenced him to 12 years but he added 6 years for the domestic violence aspect of the offence which is steadily dominating headlines locally.

The offender was also given a separate 5-year sentence for wounding Sullivan’s daughter, Shemicka Campbell whom he stabbed 6 times during his January 18, 2016 attack. She was 18 at the time.

However, Carter’s sentences will run concurrently.

Reports were that Sullivan and Carter argued after he accused her of being unfaithful. He then whipped out a knife and stabbed her about the body but she reportedly tried to escape by plunging through a window.

He had then attempted to pursue her when her daughter intervened and he injured the teen. He later turned the knife on himself, slashing his wrists and neck in a botched suicide attempt.

Sullivan died while being transported to the hospital.