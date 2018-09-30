Lindener slapped with attempted murder charge

Twenty-two-year-old Preston Skeete of South Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) was last week slapped with an attempted murder charge when he appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

He was remanded to prison for the charge which alleges that he wounded 25-year-old Kevin Valladores, a labourer of Central Amelia’s Ward on September 6, 2018, with intent to murder him. The incident occurred at about 19:00h at Victory Valley, Wismar, Linden.

According to the prosecutor’s case, Valladores was at a shop in Victory Valley imbibing along with Skeete and others when an argument ensued between the two. Skeete is alleged to have choked the victim, before pulling out a knife and slitting his throat. He then made good his escape.

Following the alleged incident, Valladores placed a rag to his throat and ran East along Sunflower Street, Wismar.

He was picked up by a driver but subsequently exited the vehicle while at Mackenzie/Wismar Bridge waiting for the traffic light. Valladores then ran in the direction of the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) holding onto his throat. Another public-spirited person saw him, picked him up and rushed him to the LHC where he was treated for an eight-inch laceration to his neck.

The injury resulted in him having to receive several stitches. He was then admitted a patient in a stable condition for observation. Skeete, who later went into hiding, was days later caught by Police and charged with the crime. He will make his next court appearance on October 16.