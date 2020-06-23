Lindener jailed 4 years for armed robbery

A 24-year-old man of Wismar, Linden was on Monday sentenced to four years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to the charges of armed robbery and unlawful wounding.

Keon Harlequin, during his virtual appearance before Magistrate Wanda Fortune, admitted that he committed an armed robbery at the store of Herbert Campbell situated at One Mile, Wismar during which he unlawfully wounded the businessman.

The incident occurred on Wednesday June 10, 2020.

Harlequin was sentenced to four years imprisonment on the armed robbery charge and one year on the unlawful wounding charge, however he will only serve four years behind bars since the sentences will run concurrently.

Last Monday, Harlequin was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment after pleading guilty to the unlawful possession of firearm charge, used in the course of a robbery.

The court heard that he had a .32 pistol and two .32 ammunition in his possession during the incident in question.

Harlequin was arrested by Police following the robbery which resulted in his accomplice, 22-year-old Kevin Batson being shot and killed.

After committing the act, the duo was pursued by the store owner and a friend who fired shots in their direction, hitting Batson. Ranks were later summoned to the scene and also discharged several rounds in the direction of the perpetrators, killing Batson in the process.

Batson’s mother had told INews that she does not condone the actions of her son but she believes the incident could have ended differently.