Lindener gets 3 years jail sentence for armed robbery

A man, who hails from Block 22, Wismar, Linden, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment by Magistrate Wanda Fortune after he was found guilty of armed robbery.

The sentence was handed down to twenty-six-year-old Devon Campbell also called “Ratty”, a pork-knocker of Lot 245 Block 22 when he made his final appearance at the Linden Magistrate’s Court last week.

The court heard that while being armed with a gun on Thursday, October 18, 2018, he robbed the Virtual Complainant, Lenoid Nedd, of a Toshiba tablet valued $17,000, a Samsung charger valued $1500, a Samsung earphone valued $2500 and a silver ring valued $7000.

The incident occurred at Half Mile, Wismar, Linden. During the trial, the prosecution maintained that Nedd was positively identified by the victim as one of the persons who carried out the robbery on the day in question.

However, the defendant, during his sworn statement in court, maintained that he was not in Linden at the time. According to the prosecution, the defendant had remained silent when the charge was read to him during his arrest by Police last November.