Lindener arraigned with 3 counts of armed robbery

Twenty-nine-year-old David Crossman, also called “Bling” was remanded to prison by Magistrate Clive Nurse when he arrived at the Linden Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he was arraigned with three counts of armed robbery.

It is alleged that on September 30, the accused of Stewart Path, Christianburg, Wismar,Linden along with two others robbed Kriss Jinn of $30,000 in cash. It is also alleged that they robbed Michael Charles of a Samsung S6 Edge cell phone valued $150,000 and two silver chains. Additionally, they were accused of robbing Javon Bobb of a gold chain valued $6,000.

The incident reportedly occurred on the Demerara River in the vicinity of the Mackenzie Shore, Linden while they were armed.

Preliminary enquiries disclosed that the victims who were partying at the Library ‘3’ Night Club located at Rainbow City, Mackenzie, left the location and proceeded to the Titanic Boat Landing at Mackenzie.

Subsequently, the three suspects- two males and a female entered the boat and as it proceeded over to the Wismar shore, the two males held the victims at gun point and relieved them of the items.

Upon arrival at the other side, the suspects made good their escape. Crossman was later identified as one of the suspects.

Back in July, he was acquitted of a break and entry and larceny charge after he found not guilty of the offence by Magistrate Nurse. He was accused of breaking and entering the dwelling house of Keneisha Samuels and stealing a quantity of items, all of which amounted to a total value of $450,000.

He will make his next court appearance on December 7.