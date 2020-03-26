Linden youth succumbs to injuries after motorcycle accident

Eon “Junior” Patterson, 19, who was involved in a motorcycle accident on Thursday last, has succumbed to his injuries.

Patterson, of Wismar, Linden, Region Ten, met his demise after 23:00hrs on Wednesday at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

On Thursday last, the young man’s sister had asked him to purchase some items from a nearby shop.

Unknowing to his sister, Patterson used her fiancee’s motorcycle to carry out the errands.

Patterson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

After some time had elapsed and the young man did not return home, the sister began to call out for him.

It was then she was informed of the accident.

Reports indicate that the teen had lost control of the bike and crashed into a house.