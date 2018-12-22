UPDATE: Linden youth stabbed to death, suspects ‘Giddie and Gaza’ arrested

Police say they are investigating the murder of Leonard ‘Lenny’ Peters ,21, of lot 29 West Watooka, Wismar, Linden which occurred around 22:00h on Friday at lot 6 West Watooka, reportedly by two males residents.

According to Police PRO, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, the incident reportedly stemmed from a misunderstanding at a social event at lot 6 West Watooka where it was alleged that Peters accidentally spilled alcohol on one of the two suspects and which subsequently resulted in a physical confrontation.

Peters who was observed bleeding from a wound in the left side chest, was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where he died shortly after while receiving medical attention.

The Police PRO noted that the suspects known by the aliases “Giddie and Gaza” have been arrested and are assisting with the investigation.