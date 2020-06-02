Linden youth gets bail for discharging loaded firearm

Seymour Shepherd, 22, was on Monday granted bail in the sum of $300,000 when he made a virtual court appearance before Magistrate Wanda Fortune.

He was charged for discharging a loaded firearm with intent to cause bodily harm; he was also charged for performing a threatening act.

Shepherd, who hails from Half Mile, Wismar, Linden, is required to make his next court appearance on June 26.

According to reports, on May 28, he allegedly discharged a loaded firearm and made use of threatening language to three individuals whilst on the Half Mile Public Road.