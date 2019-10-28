Linden Youth found dead in home

The body of a 20-year-old man was discovered with a sling tied around his neck hanging from the roof inside of his bedroom at the Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) home he shared with his sister and their grandparents.

Dead is Oswin Dennis Richards, a labourer of Lot 566 Block 22 Wismar, Linden.

Reports are that on Friday morning Richard had a misunderstanding with his 16-year-old girlfriend during a telephone call and the teenager threatened to end their relationship.

At about 11:00h, a female relative went into his bedroom where she discovered the young man hanging from the ceiling.

An alarm was raised and police officers were immediately notified and summoned to the scene where ranks cut down the body from the sling.

No visible marks of violence were seen on his body. He taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead.