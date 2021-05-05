Linden youth feared drowned after bathing in creek 

Akeem Davidson, 20, a labourer of Mackenzie, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) is feared drowned.

At around 14:15hrs on Tuesday, he was bathing in a creek at Mabura which is located some 300 meters from his camp site.

Davidson’s friend, Sheldon Vanaco was also bathing in the creek.

While they were swimming, it is alleged that the Davidson went underwater and did not resurface.

Vanaco told investigators that he thought his friend was “playing” but after 15 minutes elapsed and the young man did not resurface, he got worried.

Vanaco then returned to camp and alerted the camp owner of what transpired and they both went in search of Davidson but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Police were been dispatched to the area in search of the victim and as of midnight last night, the search came up empty-handed.

Both Vanaco and the camp owner remain in police custody assisting with the investigations.