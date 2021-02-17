Linden woman to do community service for cursing Police

A Linden woman who made use of indecent language against ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) was slapped with community service on Tuesday.

Twenty-year-old Sheenique James of Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was sentenced to five hours of community service by Magistrate Wanda Fortune, after pleading guilty to the offence of indecent language.

James, who appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court, was arrested by ranks on Friday last.

According to the prosecution’s case, ranks acting on information proceeded to conduct a search of James’ premises for suspected narcotics, when she became annoyed and started to use indecent language, which included expletives against the ranks.

James is required to perform the hours of community service at the Mackenzie Police Station in Linden.