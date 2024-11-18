Linden woman robbed, raped at home

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery and rape committed on a 42-year-old housewife from Amelia’s Ward, Linden which occurred at about 01:30 hrs this morning (Monday 18th November 2024) at the woman’s home.

She was robbed of the following articles:

** Two gold chains valued at $250,000

** One pair of gold earrings valued at $200,000

** One gold hand band valued at $200,000

** One black and green flashlight valued at $5,000

** $5,000 in cash (Guyana currency)

At about 02:00 hrs, Police ranks visited the scene. Enquiries disclosed that the victim resides in a two-storey wooden and concrete house in a fenced yard.

According to the victim, on Sunday 17th November 2024, at about 20:30 hrs, she retired to bed and forgot to lock her back door. The victim said she woke up at about 01:30 hrs this morning and observed a male (about 6 feet tall, slim-built and wearing short blue pants and a short-sleeved blue jersey, in her house. The man grabbed her from behind, placed a knife to her neck and began to demand cash and jewellery.

The victim indicated to him that she did not have any money and he became annoyed and took her downstairs, threw her on a mattress which was spread on the ground and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her for about four (4) minutes.

She narrated that thereafter, he continued demanding jewellery from her and being fearful for her life, she handed over the items mentioned to him. Thereafter, he made good his escape on foot through the back door.

Detectives processed the scene and CCTV cameras seen in the area are to be reviewed. Police are looking for the suspect as investigations continue.

--- ---