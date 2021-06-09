Linden woman found dead in home; son arrested

Police in Linden, Region Ten ( Upper Demerara- Berbice) have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman who was found dead in her Kara Kara, Mackenzie home on Tuesday afternoon.

While details of the discovery are so far sketchy, the dead woman has only been identified as “Wanda”.

She was found by Police at around 17:00hrs after neighbours called them in after suspecteling that something was amiss.

The dead woman’s son, who is in his twenties, was taken into custody for questioning. He is reportedly of “unsound mind”.

Regional Commander, Superintendent Hugh Winter said someone went to check on the woman and discovered that something was amiss. He noted that the body did not appear to be decomposed.

According to the Regional Commander, there have been conflicting reports as to when the woman was last seen alive.

“We just have to investigate and find out exactly what transpired in relation to those issues,” the Command said.