Linden woman allegedly forced into car and raped

A female resident of Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), has allegedly been raped in a car by an unidentified suspect, and the police are currently conducting a manhunt to apprehend the perpetrator.

The incident allegedly occurred on Monday, when the victim was on her way home from a salon. She was allegedly picked up by the suspect and taken to a location in Amelia’s Ward, where she was raped. After the assault, the suspect dropped her off at a different location.

According to a source closely involved in the investigation, the suspect had forcefully pulled his victim into the car while she was walking home, and had proceeded to carry out the act.

Once the victim reached home, she immediately informed her relatives about the incident. This publication was told that she was taken to the hospital and the Police were notified. Law enforcement officers have so far confirmed that an official report has been filed, and they are actively pursuing the suspect.

Two days before this incident occurred, a similar incident had taken place in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), wherein a 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a car.

Police have said that on the day in question, at about 18:00h, the suspect, who is known to the victim, invited her for a drink at Sixth Avenue Beach. While taking the drink, it started to rain, resulting in both the suspect and victim taking shelter in the suspect’s car.

The victim told the Police that the suspect forcefully took off her clothes, and had unprotected sex with her against her will. The ordeal lasted for about four minutes.

The suspect then dropped her home, and she related what had transpired to a friend, who advised her to make a report to the Police.

Police are currently looking for that suspect as investigations continue.

That incident had also occurred three days after a 13-year-old had been attacked and raped at a village along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Relatives have reported that that teenager had gone to a nearby shop, and was on her way home when she was attacked and knocked unconscious by two men, who are said to be in their 20s.

They then carried her to an abandoned shop, placed her on a bed, and allegedly raped her before making good their escape, leaving her there.

She subsequently regained her composure and managed to walk home. When she returned home that afternoon, she reportedly went to use the washroom, but after spending an extended time there, her guardians began questioning her.

She later collapsed, and was rushed to the community’s health centre before subsequently being transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) for further treatment.

It is still unclear whether these two suspects have been arrested.

--- ---