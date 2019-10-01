Linden wash bay owner slapped with ganja trafficking charge

A wash bay owner was on Monday hauled before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts after he was charged for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Jose Singh of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), appeared before Faith McGusty and denied the charge which stated that on September 27, 2019, at Amelia’s Ward, Linden, he had in his possession 53 grams of marijuana.

The 23-year-old man was represented by Attorney Gordon Gilhuys, who in a bail application informed the court that the substance was found at his client’s wash bay in a hammock where several persons were traversing.

Attorney Gilhuys further stated that at the time of the search, his client was nowhere close to the hammock.

The prosecution is contending that on the day in question ranks from the Linden Police Station were carrying out a raid when they observed the defendant acting in a suspicious manner.

According to the prosecution’s case, upon seeing the officers, the defendant dropped a bag he was carrying and attempted to flee. The court heard that Singh was apprehended and the bag he dropped was retrieved and the cannabis was discovered.

The Magistrate, after listening to the facts, released Singh on $60,000 bail. The case will continue on October 16 at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.