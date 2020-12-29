2-yr-old recovering after successful heart surgery in Cuba

Linden toddler, Tafari Jacobis recently underwent a successful heart surgery in Cuba. He was recently taken to Cuba for the life-saving surgery after his family was successful in securing funds to offset expenses.

The 2-year-old’s family had sought assistance from the public in raising 5 million dollars. Speaking with this publication on Monday, his mother Latoya Jacobis said the surgery was conducted last Tuesday after various tests were conducted, including blood, echocardiography (ECG) and X-Rays.

Jacobis noted that the surgery lasted for approximately 4 hours and was carried out by a team of specialists.

“At present, he’s recovering good, thanks to God and generous donors who made the trip possible. Upon his full recovery he will be returning to Guyana”, the delighted mother stated.

Jacobis had previously indicated that the child had a hole in his heart, along with other complications. She said she started noticing strange symptoms in the child when he was just 7 months old and he was later diagnosed with various heart conditions, including a heart murmur.

The mother had also noted that the child’s condition had worsened over time. Through the help of Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) Chairman Deron Adams, the Health Ministry and various fundraisers the family was able to garner the necessary funds for the surgery.