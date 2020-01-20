Linden toddler drowns

A one-year-old girl of Ameila’s Ward, Linden in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) died after falling into a pond situated a short distance from her home.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 16:30hrs. The toddler has been identified as Mareina Smart.

Smart was left in the care of her 16-year-old brother and younger siblings while her mother, Deborah Smart, was not at home.

The teen reportedly told police that he was washing clothes at the back of the yard while the toddler and other siblings were playing at the front of the yard.

It was at around 17:00hrs that the teen noticed that the toddler was not with the other children.

As such, checks were made and he discovered the child in the pond.

The body was then retrieved from the water and transported to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) where she was pronounced dead on arrival after being examined by a doctor on duty.