Linden teen vanishes after attending school sports …mother pleads for safe return

A Linden mother is pleading for the safe return of her 15-year-old daughter who went missing since last Thursday. The Wisburg Secondary School student, Michelle Pierre, left home to attend the school sports and was not seen since.

Her mother, Anikha Harris, is in shock and is worried that something bad might have happened since the teenager would not run away from home.

“She was wearing her school uniform skirt, a white T-shirt with the image of a tree, black and white Adidas slippers and a pink and white sock. That’s what she left to go to sports with…” Pierre noted.

The family has since filed a missing person’s report at the Mackenzie Police station headquarters in Linden. Police are expected to visit the school in a bid to ascertain her whereabouts. Meanwhile, the mother continues to plead with anyone with information on the missing teen to contact her or Police.

“Wherever she is, I wish for her to come home because I don’t know where she can be and if she is being held against her will, whoever have her or if she is there willingly, I am asking her to return”, the mother pleaded.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of missing teen Anikha Harris is asked to contact her mother on telephone number 652-8220 or the Mackenzie Police Station on 444-3512 or 444-3297 or report to the nearest Police station.