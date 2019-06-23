Linden teen struck by car succumbs

A Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) teen, who was hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was struck by a car on Wednesday morning while riding his bicycle, has died.

Dead is 15-year-old Derrick Rambharrat of Speightland, Lower Kara Kara, a student of the Linden Foundation Secondary School.

The teen succumbed at the GPHC at about 14:00h on Saturday. He was on life support. Rambharrat was injured on Wednesday at about 11:40h on the Amelia’s Ward access Road, Mackenzie, Linden.

Reports are the motorcar, which was driven by a female teacher, was travelling north along the western side of the access road at a fast rate while the teen was proceeding west. Rambharrat is said to have ridden into the path of the motorcar.

As a result of the collision, the teen sustained multiple injuries about his body and did not regain consciousness.

He was picked up and rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex but transferred to the GPHC as a result of the extent of his injuries. Police said the driver of the motorcar tested negative for alcohol intake. The driver is presently in Police custody assisting with the investigations.