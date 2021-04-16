Linden teen found dead in home

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 19-year-old Tony Juniot Joshua Mann, also known as “Trini” who was found dead in his home at Phase 4 Squatting Area, Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Mann, a construction worker, lived alone.

He was discovered dead in his home at around 11:30hrs today in an apparent suicide.

The young man was last seen alive on Tuesday night by his stepmother and friends.

Today, Mann’s uncle went to check on his land which is located next door to where the young man lived when he made the discovery.

An investigation and postmortem is underway.