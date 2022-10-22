Linden teen feared drown

Police in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) are investigating the suspected drowning of a 14-year-old girl earlier today.

Feared dead is Kenneitha Angela Graves, a student of the Linden Foundation Secondary School and of Lot #24 Kara Kara, Linden.

The incident occurred sometime around 10:00h at Lower Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden.

Reports are that at about 09:30h, the victim left her home unknown to her mother and went to a house at Lower Kara Kara, where she normally goes to play with children living there.

Devika (the woman at whose house the teenager went) told investigators that around the time mentioned, Graves was standing by a creek which is located at the back of her yard.

Devika said she told the teen: “If you cannot swim move from next to the creek.”

Devika said she left the teen standing there and was about to go into her home when she heard someone shouting for “Help! Help!”.

The woman said she then turned and saw the teen girl in the water, appearing to be sinking.

On seeing this, Devika said she began to shout for help because she cannot swim either.

A short while after, the victim’s body submerged under the water. Persons in the area rushed to the creek and immediately started to search for Graves but due to the strong current in the water, they were unable to locate her thus far.

Searches are presently being made to locate the body.

Statements are being taken, and investigations are in progress.