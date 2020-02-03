Linden teacher robbed at knifepoint

Thirty-seven-year-old Arlet Pitt, a teacher, was reportedly robbed of her iPhone 6S mobile device on Friday evening as she was heading to her Blueberry Hill Back Road, Wismar, Linden home.

According to the victim, she was heading home from a nearby shop in the vicinity of Blueberry Hill Back Road when an unidentified male walked up behind her and choked her.

He then placed a long, silver knife at her neck. The victim explained that during the ordeal, she held on to the knife which resulted in injuries to her right index finger.

The perpetrator then demanded that she hand over her cellphone to which she complied as she was fearful for her life. The suspect then ran away through a nearby street, making good his escape.

The perpetrator at the time had a black jersey wrapped around his face. He was also clad in a black jersey, black short pants and wore a black pair of leather slippers. He was approximately 6 feet in height.

Police later visited the scene of the crime and scanned for CCTV footage but their efforts proved futile. The victim was transported to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) where she received medical attention.

Police have since launched an investigation into the incident.