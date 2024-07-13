Linden-Soesdyke Highway accident: Police say now dead driver was speeding

The Guyana Police Force has revealed that the driver – a former national footballer, Carl Hunte – who was killed along with his young grandson, Malique Roberts, in Friday’s horrific accident on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway was speeding.

The two other grandchildren of the deceased, one of whom has been hospitalised, were also injured in the accident.

See below for the full police statement:

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at about 17:25hrs yesterday (Friday 12th July 2024) at Kairuni on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, which claimed the lives of 59-year-old Carl Hunt and nine-year-old Malique Roberts.

The accident involved a Lorry (Registration # GAH 1532), owned and driven at the time by Sawdeo Persaud, a 26-year-old from Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, and a motor car (with Trade Plate BMS #4) driven by Carl Hunt. Malique Roberts, his nine-year-old grandson who was in the car, also lost his life. Two other children (ages 12 and 10) were in the car at the time.

Enquiries disclosed that the driver of the Lorry was proceeding north along the western side of the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, in the vicinity of Kairuni, when he noticed the car proceeding south along the eastern side of the road at a fast rate. As the car approached him, the driver allegedly lost control and ended up on the western driving lane and into the path of the Lorry.

The Lorry driver said he swerved westwards to avoid a collision with the car, but due to the short distance, the car (BMS #4) collided with the right side of his Lorry. The car toppled several times and ended up on the east side of the road. As a result, the occupants and driver received injuries and were taken out of their vehicle by public-spirited citizens. They were escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex, where they were all seen and examined by Doctors on duty.

Malique Roberts and Carl Hunte were pronounced dead on arrival. The 10-year-old was treated and sent away, while the 12-year-old was referred to Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was further seen and examined by Doctors on duty and admitted to the Accident and Emergency Unit for observation; her condition is regarded as stable.

A ‘Notice of Intended Prosecution’ was prepared and served on the Lorry driver, who remains in custody.

