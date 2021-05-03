Linden shallow grave murder: Fire set to home of suspect’s grandmother

Police are investigating the attempted arson committed on the home of a pensioner of Block 22, Wismar, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The woman, Mary Alleyne, is the grandmother of the prime suspect in the murder of 20-year-old Shonnette Odessa Dover whose decomposed body was found on April 30, nearly a month after she was reported missing.

Her body was found buried in a shallow grave in the yard of her boyfriend 19-year-old Shaquawn Alleyne, who remains at large.

According to a statement from the police, the fire started at around 04:30hrs today. Police said a window curtain was set alight from the outside and that a lone man was seen running away from the scene.

“Quick assistance from neighbours quickly extinguished the fire which was set alight to a window curtain. Police are processing the scene as the investigation continues,” the police statement reads.

Dover and the Shaquawn Alleyne knew each other since school days. In fact, the two were engaged.

On the evening of April 3, he reportedly shot her to the face and then buried her body in his backyard. He was assisted by his father and the victim’s 15-year-old sister who witnessed the gruesome murder.

The sister had confessed to police and then led detectives to the location where the body was buried. The father and teenager were taken into custody.

INews understands that Alleyne was seeking to escape to French Guiana. Investigations are ongoing.