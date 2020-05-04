Linden sex tape allegations: 2nd video surfaces; this time with more people involved

As Police in Linden continue to hunt for a Linden taxi driver who is allegedly at the centre of a viral sexually explicit video involving a female minor, yet another one has surfaced implicating him and another man allegedly with another underage female.

Reports indicate that the new video was a few days after the first one went viral. Following the first release, the taxi driver reportedly went into hiding.

Police continue their hunt for the man in relation to the first exposed incident.

Regional Commander, Superintendent Hugh Winter noted that the first matter is under investigation and the minor and a parent has since visited the police and provided a statement.

The Regional Commander also disclosed that the Welfare Department was also informed of the incident.

He noted, however, that there have been no official reports as it relates to a second sexually explicit video but in the second video the suspect was seen seated in the front seat of a car filming while an underage female performed oral sex on another young man.

Police in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) have since launched a probe into the first incident after the video which shows the teen involved in the oral sex act with the taxi driver started circulating on social media.

In that video, which has since gone viral, the two can be seen sitting in the back of a car.

The minor is then videotaped performing the sexual act.

The male can be heard telling the minor to look at the camera to which she shakes her head in the negative.

Investigations into this incident are still ongoing. According to police, ranks have searched various addresses for the suspect but came up empty-handed.

Police are urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of the man to come forward.