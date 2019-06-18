Linden schoolgirl died from blunt trauma to head – autopsy

An autopsy performed on the body of 10-year-old June Alexander, who succumbed following a fall at her school proved that she died as a result of blunt trauma to the head caused by blood vessel malformation.

The post-mortem was performed by Dr Nehaul Singh on Monday.

The former Regma’s Primary School pupil died while receiving medical attention on Friday, just days after being placed on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Alexander was transferred from the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) with head injuries on Monday in a comatose state following an incident at the school.

Controversy continues to reign over the circumstances surrounding the death of the child.

The family is said to have received a telephone call informing them of the incident on Monday. The child’s mother, Angela Hamilton said her daughter’s injuries were so severe that she had been in a coma and was considered “brain dead”.

She said she was told by a doctor that the injuries are too severe to have been caused by a fall.

The mother of eight has alleged that the child was constantly bullied at school. The mother said she saw her daughter at the school around lunchtime on Monday and she was not in good spirits as she related that she had been told to remain in class by a teacher.

Family members have since been seeking answers, particularly since they indicated that claims have surfaced that the child suffered from a brain condition prior to her death.

Relatives have since refuted these claims, noting that Alexander was a healthy child prior to her death. To date, while the Parent-Teachers Association (PTA) has offered condolences to the family, the Department of Education in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) has been mum on the issue.

The Police had concluded that based on reports received, the child had slipped and injured herself while running.