Linden pensioner chopped to death

A 65-year-old man was last week chopped to death, but there are no known leads on his killer.

Earl Griffith, who lived alone at Wisroc Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden, was found in a pool of blood with chop wounds about his body on February 17.

A businessman who operates a fish shop within the community told investigators that the pensioner was a frequenter at his establishment.

The businessman related that at around 17:50hrs on February 17, he observed Griffith filling a bottle with water at his standpipe at the shop, and about ten minutes later, the pensioner departed.

The businessman said shortly after, he left the location and upon returning, he discovered the pensioner on the ground in a pool of blood. The businessman reported the matter to the police, and ranks, upon investigation, found two chop wounds to the pensioner’s face and neck.

Some $2000 was found in his possession.

Police said several individuals in the area were contacted and interviewed, but no useful information was obtained. Additionally, the surrounding area was canvassed for CCTV cameras, but none were found.

