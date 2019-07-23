Linden Passport Office yet to open

Almost a year after completion, the newly constructed Linden Passport Office in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) is yet to be opened to serve members of the public.

According to Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix, who paid a visit to the facility last Friday, electrical issues were responsible for the delay.

The minister said the necessary equipment would now be installed, and the building put to use. He said among the issues were that some electrical outlets were wrongfully placed to accommodate equipment.

When opened, the facility is expected to provide both passport and immigration services to residents across the Region.

“The Passport Office is at a stage where we were held up; we’ve now overcome the power issues, which were incomplete. Now that the power issues are sorted out, we’re now installing the equipment necessary to have the biometrics taken when applications are received, because we want to have that done in Linden,” Minister Felix stated.

Meanwhile, residents have voiced concerns as they anxiously await the commissioning of the facility in an effort to utilise its services.

While Linden has been benefiting from passport renewal services conducted out of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) building at Mackenzie since August, 2016, this will be the first time the community will have such a building to cater for new applicants.

Applicants who apply at the Georgetown office also benefit from uplifting same at this office. However, this move will see new applicants now having access to the service from within the community.

The facility is also expected to process other documents, such as birth and death certificates.