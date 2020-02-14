Linden minibus driver fined for traffic offences

A Wismar, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) minibus driver was fined $32,500 by Magistrate Annette Singh when he appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court and admitted to several traffic offences.

Jason Bowen, of Blue Berry Hill, was slapped with three charges –driving under the influence of alcohol, driving an uninsured motor vehicle, and dangerous driving.

Bowen pleaded guilty to the driving under the influence of alcohol and the uninsured motor vehicle. He was sentenced to a fine of $7500 or one week’s imprisonment and a fine of $25,000 or three months’ imprisonment respectively.

Further, he pleaded not guilty to the dangerous driving charge and was placed on $30,000 bail. The case will continue on February 27, 2020.