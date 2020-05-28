Linden men charged with armed robbery released on bail

Royston Thompson, 28, and Travis Hazel, 35, were each granted bail in the sum of $60,000 by Magistrate Faith McGusty on Wednesday when they appeared virtually at the Linden Magistrate’s Court to answer to the joint charge of robbery under arms.

They are accused of robbing a miner, Julian Jones of four million dollars; Yonette Allicock of four pennyweight of raw gold valued $60,000, a Samsung Galaxy smartphone valued $15,000 and Francine Pinto of a gold and silver cricket band valued $60,000 and a Samsung Galaxy smartphone valued $40,000.

The armed robbery occurred during a home invasion on May 23.

The men, who both reside at Wismar, Linden, are expected to make their next virtual court appearance on June 22, 2020.

During the course of the robbery, the suspects discharged several shots while fleeing the scene.