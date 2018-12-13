Linden man who allegedly bit officer after assaulting woman charged

A Linden (Upper Demerara- Berbice) resident was on Thursday slapped with two counts of assault charges, including one committed on a police officer who attempted to arrest him for allegedly assaulting a woman.

Kerwin Eawick who resides at South Amelia’s Ward, Linden stood before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan and denied all two charges after they were read to him.

The first charge alleged that the 24-year-old man inflicted grievous bodily harm on Sharon Clarke while they both were in the vicinity of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden on October 21, 2018.

Eawick was also accused of assaulting Police Constable Shaquille McIntosh with intent to prevent lawful apprehension.

Police Prosecutor Gorgon Mansfield did not oppose bail, but asked that conditions be applied.

The Magistrate granted the man bail in the sum of $20,000.

The matter was later transferred to the Linden Magistrate’s Court until January 7, 2019.

The prosecution is contending that on the day in question the accused and the number one defendant had an argument when she attempted to exit a car they were both traversing in when the man allegedly pulled her out of the motor vehicle. This resulted in the woman receiving injuries to her right leg.

Subsequently, a report was made to the police and on December 11 police on patrol duties located him and attempted to make an arrest.

It was then that Eawick resisted lawful arrest and allegedly bit the arresting officer in the process.

However, police managed to make the arrest and he was taken to the police station.