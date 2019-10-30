Linden man to spend 22 years behind bars for raping 6-yr-old girl

Selwyn Lancaster, formerly of Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), was unanimously found guilty by a 12-member jury on two counts of rape earlier this month when his trial concluded before High Court Judge, Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.

On Tuesday the 45-year-old man was sentenced to a total of 22 years’ imprisonment on the two charges.

On the first charge, which detailed that Lancaster engaged in sexual penetration with a six-year-old girl on October 8, 2018, Justice Morris-Ramlall sentenced him to serve 15 years’ imprisonment while she handed down a seven-year sentence on the second charge, which read on November 6, 2018, he engaged in sexual activity with the same victim.

The trial judge ordered that the sentences run concurrently.

According to reports, the now-convicted man was the male friend of the child’s mother. However, on the day in question, Lancaster visited the home and was having a conversation with the child’s mother. However, soon after, the convict made his way into the woman’s home where the victim and her sibling were playing.

It was then that the convicted rapist forced his private part into the child’s mouth in the presence of the other sibling, who later related to the mother what had transpired.

Upon arrival in the home, there was no sight of Lancaster, who had already fled the scene. A report was made to the police station and the man was later apprehended and placed before the courts to face the charges