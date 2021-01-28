Linden man jailed for hosting private party in breach of Covid-19 guidelines

Clive Nobrega of Christianburg, Wismar, Linden was on Wednesday sentenced to two weeks’ imprisonment by Magistrate Wanda Fortune after he was found guilty of the offence of breach of restriction on social activities.

Nobrega, who made his final appearance at the Linden Magistrate’s Court, was charged with hosting a private party on January 24, 2021 at Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden.

Nobrega, who previously appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune on January 25, had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was placed on $30,000 bail.