A Linden miner, who appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, was jailed for breaching a protection order.

Osbert Johnson of One Mile, Wismar, Linden, was slapped with a two-week prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court heard that the 37-year-old man failed to stay 300 feet away from the Virtual Complainant (VC), Natasha Lambert, and her home, as stipulated by the protection order which had been issued against him.