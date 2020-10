Osbert Johnson, who threatened to kill his ex-wife and burn down her house, was slapped with a four-month jail sentence by Magistrate Wanda Fortune.

The sentence was handed down when he appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court charged with the offence of threatening language.

Prosecution facts on the case indicated that Johnson made the threats against Natasha Lambert during an altercation at Wisroc, Wismar, Linden on October 12, 2020.