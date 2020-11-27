Linden man found dead with suspected stab wounds

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 54-year-old Levi Williams who was on Friday morning found dead with suspected stab wounds about his body.

Williams, of Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden, was a vendor in the town.

His body was discovered at a street in the Wismar Housing Scheme.

Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) Commander, Superintendent Hugh Winter, when contacted, confirmed that Williams’ body was discovered by ranks with a gaping wound to the neck and another wound to the right wrist.

Commander Winter noted that police received a telephone call summoning them to the scene. A resident in the area said a knife was observed in a drain a short distance away from the body. Investigations are ongoing.