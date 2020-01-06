Linden man crushed to death by tractor

A man is now dead after he crushed by a motor tractor at around 22:00hrs on Saturday at the Number 72 Miles Main Access road.

He has been identified as Rondell Jacobs of Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Reports are that around 14:30h, a man employed to operate the tractor along with his teenage co-worker left their location at 58 Miles Potaro to head to Number 72 Miles.

Along the journey, the duo began consuming alcohol and at around 17:00h when they arrived at their destination, they met Jacobs who had been in the company of another male.

The tractor driver invited Jacobs and his friend to join him and the teenager to “have a few drinks” at a nearby shop.

This publication understands that after some five hours of consuming alcoholic beverages, the 17-year-old in the group, who was highly intoxicated, took the keys to the tractor and commenced driving.

Jacobs had been standing on the left side board of the tractor while the other two men were sitting on the fuel tank at the back of the vehicle.

While heading in a northeastern direction, the drunk teen tried turning at a junction, but the unevenness of the road caused the tractor to tilt towards the left side

As a result of this, Jacobs reportedly fell off the tractor and landed on the roadway. The drunk 17-year-old is said to have then driven over the man with the tractor and parked the vehicle a short distance away when he realised what had happened.

According to the police, when ranks arrived at the scene, Jacobs had an open laceration to the left side of his head along with bruises to the left rib area.

A banks beer bottle was also found laying on the right side of the now dead man.

Meanwhile, the teenager along with the two other men that Jacobs had been consuming alcohol with are presently in police custody.

They are said to be assisting the police with investigations into the man’s death as the probe continues.