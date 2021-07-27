Linden man chopped to head after attempting to rescue woman who was being assaulted

A 36-year-old man identified as Keno Griffith was on Monday afternoon chopped about his body after he attempted to rescue a woman who was being assaulted.

The incident occurred at around 17:00hrs at Kara Kara, MacKenzie, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Reports are that the 26-year-old suspect and the woman were arguing, during which the man squeezed her breast. In response, the woman spat on him, causing him to throw a bucket of water on her.

Upon seeing this, Griffith rushed to the woman’s assistance. But a fight ensued between him and the suspect.

The suspect then armed himself with a cutlass and chopped Griffith to his arm and his head.

Griffith was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was seen and examined by the doctor on duty and admitted a patient in a stable condition.

The suspect then went to Linden Police Station to report the matter and he was arrested.

He was placed in custody pending further investigations.