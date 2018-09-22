Linden labourer died of multiple injuries to body- autopsy

The autopsy conducted on the body of Lindener Stephon Braithwaite, called “Grinch” who was crushed to death at his place of work on Thursday has given the cause of death as multiple injuries to the body.

The examination was conducted by Government Pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary on Friday.

Braithwaite, 20, of Lot 100 Block 22 Squatting Area, Wismar, Linden was crushed to death by a falling log while trying to clear the filter of a lorry at the RI Forest Products, Sawmill and Lumber Yard located at Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Preliminary investigations revealed the now dead man was servicing one of the trucks in the compound.

As he continued his work, he reportedly went to another truck which was being offloaded with lumber to get fuel from the tank to put into a filter. In the process of extracting the fuel, one of the logs slid off the truck and pinned him to the ground, crushing his abdominal cavity and causing his intestines to protrude.

Upon hearing the noise of the log sliding off and a brief scream from the now dead man, several employees rushed to his assistance but it was already too late.

Nevertheless, they managed to lift the log off of him and rushed him to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Francis Braithwaite, mother of the dead man, told this publication that she was made to understand that one of the workers released the chains from a log that was secured to a truck thus causing it to fall on her son.

The aggrieved mother stated that she was told that her son, who is a father of two, was at the time servicing a truck to head back into an interior location when the accident occurred.

His body has been handed over to the family for burial.