Linden Highway speed limit reduced to 80km

“The Guyana Police Force wishes to inform the general public that due to the current condition of sections of the Linden Highway due to erosion of the soil, a decision was taken to have the speed limit on the Highway reduced from 100km to 80km with immediate effect, in the interest of road safety,” Police Headquarters said in a statement on Friday.