Linden Double Murder: Killer granted leave to appeal convictions

Abdul Budhoo, who is challenging a 62 years’ jail sentence imposed on him for the 2012 killings of two brothers, was on Monday granted leave by the Court of Appeal to appeal against his convictions following an application by his attorney-at-law, Mark Conway.

Budhoo, during his trial in 2017, was indicted on two counts of murder over the September 30, 2012 killings of his cousins, Shaheed Bacchus and his brother Imran Bacchus.

He had pleaded not guilty to both charges but was subsequently found guilty by a jury of murdering Imran and was sentenced to 62 years’ imprisonment. As it relates to the killing of Shaheed, Budhoo was found guilty of the lesser count of manslaughter and was sentenced to 32 years’ imprisonment.

The Trial Judge, Navindra Singh, had ordered that the sentences be served concurrently. Based on reports, on September 30, 2012, there was an argument between Budhoo and Shaheed Bacchus over an outstanding financial payment. Shaheed’s brother, Imran Bacchus, intervened. Both brothers were stabbed during the altercation.

Presiding over the case is Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Justices of Appeal Rishi Persaud and Dawn Gregory.

During the hearing, Conway made an application for leave to amend the grounds of appeal to include the convictions. Representing the State is Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Teshana Lake. The Appeal Court has fixed November 16, 2020, to hear submissions on the added ground.