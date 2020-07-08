Linden Constable jailed  for assaulting nephew

A 26-year-old Constable attached to the Mayor and Town Council (LM&TC) has been sentenced to one month imprisonment after he was found guilty of assault committed his nephew.

The sentence was handed down by Magistrate Wanda Fortune when the accused Aristole Inniss made a virtual appearance at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

Facts on the case indicated that Inniss was charged with assault committed on Karreem Inniss which occurred on June 23, 2020 at Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden in Region Ten.

He pleaded guilty to the offence prior to the sentence being handed down.