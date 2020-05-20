Linden baby dies after falling in bucket of water

Police in Linden have launched an investigation into the death of a 10-month-old baby whose lifeless body was found in a bucket of water on Tuesday.

The child, Keron Abrams, was left in the care of his siblings at their Section A West Watooka, Wismar, Linden home as his 24-year-old mother, who is a security guard, went to work.

The baby’s older sister reportedly told Police that she left him to play in the bottom flat of the house with his younger sister and went to answer a telephone call.

Shortly after, she went back to the lower flat and it was then she saw her younger sister coming through the front door with the lifeless baby in her hands. The sister related that the child fell into a bucket of water.

He was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was reportedly examined at the medical institution by the police, who reported that there were no marks of violence.

The child’s body is presently at the Pensioners’ Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem as investigations continue.