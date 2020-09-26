Liliendaal man killed in hit-and-run accident

Police are investigating the death of an elderly man who was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Railway and Embankment at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

The dead man has been identified as 62-year-old Frederick Blue of Lot 30 Second Street Liliendaal.

The accident occurred at about 19:15h on Friday.

According to police reports, Blue was on a bicycle on the southern side of the road when he was struck down by a so-far unknown motor vehicle that was proceeding in the western direction. The car drove away after hitting the pedal cyclist, who fell onto the parapet of the road.

Blue received injuries to his head and body. He was then picked up in an unconscious condition bleeding from his head, placed in an ambulance that transported him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

At the hospital, the 62-year-old man was examined by a doctor and admitted a patient in the critical bay suffering from head injuries. However, he died about 03:25h today (Saturday, September 26, 2020).

The body is presently lying at the GPHC Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

Further investigations are in progress.