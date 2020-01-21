Lifeless body of teen found in Craig EBD trench  

The lifeless body of a teenager was on Tuesday morning found in a trench at Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD) with injuries to the head.

The dead young man has been identified as 18-year-old Wayne Anthony George of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara.

Based on reports received, the body was discovered at about 7:40h with a cutlass and a bicycle in close proximity. The teenager was last seen at about 22:30h on Monday evening.

At the time of the discovery, blood was oozing from his nose and a visible wound to his head.

It is believed that the teen and a group of young men were involved in a confrontation on Monday evening. He would have reported same to his mother before leaving home later that night. Police are investigating the matter.