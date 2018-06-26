Lifeless body found at GRA parking lot, police investigating

Police are investigating the death of a man whose lifeless body was discovered in the parking lot of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Camp and Lamaha Street, Georgetown.

The deceased has only been identified as a male East Indian and said to be about 60 years old.

According to the police, the body was discovered at about 08:00hrs on Tuesday by a 58-year-old domestic worker.

The deceased was lying on his right side, facing north and his body was found clad in a green jersey, creme long pants and a pair of black long boots.

Police have reported that no marks of violence were seen on the man’s body.

The CCTV footage in the area is presently being reviewed.

The elderly man’s body was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where it was pronounced dead on arrival.

It has since been transferred to the Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting identification and a post mortem examination.