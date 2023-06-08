Lieutenant Douglas was a “committed” officer – GDF

Lieutenant Rondel Douglas of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was last evening shot and killed at North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Details surrounding the incident have not yet been released by authorities but the GDF has since issued a statement about the passing of its rank:

See full statement below:

The Guyana Defence Force extends sincere condolences to the wife, family and friends of Lieutenant (Coast Guard) Rondell Douglas who lost his life last night.

Lieutenant (Coast Guard) Douglas, aged 33, a resident of Bagotsville, West Bank Demerara, was killed in the vicinity of North Ruimveldt. The circumstances surrounding his killing are being investigated by the police.

He enlisted in the Guyana Defence Force on February 15, 2012, and was a graduate of the Standard Officer Course 44. He was a first-year full-time student at the University of Guyana, pursuing a Degree in Computer Science.

Lt (CG) Douglas was a committed and dedicated Officer who last served as Aide-de-Camp to the former Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess.

The Chief of Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, Officers and Ranks of the Guyana Defence Force mourn with his wife, Candaceae Mc Lean– Douglas and their daughter, Adirah and the other members of his immediate family.

