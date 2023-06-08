Lieutenant Douglas received injuries to head, chest – Police

Lieutenant Rondel Douglas of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard was last evening shot and killed at North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Reports are that the GDF officer was working his private car as a taxi and was in the process of dropping off a passenger at a location when they attacked him during the course of a robbery.

It was during a fight between the soldier and the perpetrator that Douglas was shot and killed.

Police said a resident in the area recalled hearing a loud explosion which caused him to look out his window where he saw the vehicle speeding away and the soldier lying on the roadway in a pool of blood.

Two wounds were visible to his chest and head. CCTV footage has been retrieved and police are currently looking for the suspects and the motorcar as investigations continue.

Douglas, who was 33, was a resident of Bagotsville, West Bank Demerara. He enlisted in the Guyana Defence Force on February 15, 2012, and was a graduate of the Standard Officer Course 44. He was a first-year full-time student at the University of Guyana, pursuing a Degree in Computer Science.

The GDF has since issued a statement, noting that Douglas was a committed and dedicated Officer who last served as Aide-de-Camp to the former Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess.

