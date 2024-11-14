LIAT (2020) Ltd launches new inaugural flight to Guyana

LIAT (2020) Ltd is thrilled to announce the launch of its inaugural flight to Georgetown, Guyana (GEO), on November 19, 2024. This new route will offer increased connectivity across the region, strengthening ties between the Eastern Caribbean and South America.

The introduction of LIAT 2020’s Georgetown route marks a significant milestone in the airline’s expansion strategy, offering a crucial link between the Caribbean and Guyana’s emerging markets. Georgetown, as Guyana’s capital and economic hub, is a key destination for business and leisure travelers alike.

Travelers on this new route can immerse themselves in Guyana’s vibrant ecotourism offerings, supporting sustainable local economies as they explore lush rainforests, pristine rivers, and breathtaking wildlife.

Hafsah Abdulsalam, Chief Executive Officer at LIAT (2020) Ltd, commented: “Georgetown is an exciting destination with immense potential for both tourism and business. By launching this new service, we are offering our passengers more options for exploring Guyana and its growing economy. At LIAT 2020, we are dedicated to delivering convenient and reliable air travel across the Caribbean and beyond.”

Hon. Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, expressed enthusiasm about the launch of LIAT (2020), emphasizing its significance for tourism and trade.

“The launch of LIAT (2020) is a pivotal moment for the tourism industry,” she stated. “It enhances connectivity and opens additional options for travel”.

Minister Walrond highlighted that while LIAT (2020) provides direct connections between Guyana and Antigua, its extensive network offers even greater opportunities for travelers from regions such as Canada, Europe, and the Middle East to reach Guyana through the Caribbean.

“Every new airline operating here signals increased confidence in Guyana’s growing tourism sector and our robust economy. I am delighted that LIAT (2020) recognizes the potential of the Guyana route, and I am confident this decision will prove mutually beneficial,” she noted.

She also pointed to the large Guyanese diaspora residing in Antigua and Barbuda, many of whom are eager to reconnect with their homeland and witness Guyana’s economic and social transformation.

Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, underscored that, the people of Guyana stand to benefit immensely from the relaunch of LIAT (2020).

He said, “This increased airlift will create jobs, stimulate the local economies, and provide more travel options for our citizens. By making it easier to travel to and from Guyana, we are improving the quality of life for all Guyanese.”

He explained the increased airlift, coupled with the Government’s investments in airport infrastructure, will unlock new opportunities for economic growth and development.

“By enhancing connectivity to the Caribbean region, we are positioning Guyana as a regional hub, attracting more visitors, investors, and businesses. This will not only stimulate economic growth but also create jobs and generate revenue for our local communities.” he noted.

Edghill also underscored that, “By providing more convenient and affordable travel options, we are empowering our citizens to explore new cultures and seize business opportunities across the Caribbean. This increased connectivity will enrich our lives, strengthen our communities, and contribute to the overall well-being of our nation.”

Tickets for the new Antigua-Guyana route are available for booking through the LIAT20 website at www.flyliat20.com, our Customer Experience Centre at +1 (268) 713-5428, [email protected], the ticketing kiosk at the VC Bird International Airport and travel agents. [Press Release]

