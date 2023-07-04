LGE: 28% of persons voted in GT; 37.6% in NA; 37% in Linden

The voter turnout at this year’s Local Government Elections (LGE) shows that less than 50% of the registered voters in their respective constituencies participated in the exercise.

According to information released by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) today, there are 122,892 registered voters in Georgetown but only 34,527 voted, representing 28.1%.

In New Amsterdam, there are 14,594 eligible voters but only 5,495 voted, representing 37.65%.

In Linden, 28,675 residents were on the voters list but only 10,623 turned up at the polls, representing 37.07%.

See full list of voter turnout in all the local authority areas:

